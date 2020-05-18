India Provides US$ 2 Million to UNRWA for the Welfare of Palestine Refugees

The Government of India has contributed US$ 2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s core programmes and services, including education, health care, relief and social services. The contribution was presented to UNRWA by the Representative of India to State of Palestine, H.E. Mr. Sunil Kumar.

Underlining the Government of India's continued support for UNRWA activities in the region, the Representative of India, H.E. Mr. Sunil Kumar, stated: “On behalf of the Government of India, I would like to express my appreciation for the commendable work and endeavors carried out by UNRWA. We believe that our contribution will support the Agency’s activities in providing the needed assistance to Palestinian refugees, and assist in achieving their full human development potential.”

In response to this generous contribution, Mr. Marc Lassouaoui, Chief of the UNRWA Division of Donor Relations, said: “On behalf of the Agency, I would like to express my deep appreciation to the Government of India for advancing part of its contribution, which will help UNRWA address cash flow challenges. The continued determination and commitment of India in support of Palestine refugees is commendable, in particular under the current circumstances brought on us by Covid-19. We are extremely proud of this solid partnership and grateful for the generous contribution.”

It is worth noting that India had increased its annual financial contribution to UNRWA from US $1.25 million in 2016 to US$ 5 million in 2018 and 2019, and pledged another US$ 5 million for 2020. With this year’s contribution to UNRWA, India opened the way to become a member of the Agency’s Advisory Commission.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

