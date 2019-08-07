India contributes US$ 5 million to UNRWA in support of Palestine refugees

The Government of India has contributed US$ 5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s core programmes and services, including education, health care, and relief and social services. The contribution was presented to UNRWA by the Representative of India to the State of Palestine, H.E. Mr. Sunil Kumar.

India has increased its annual financial contribution to UNRWA from US $1.25 million in 2016 to US$ 5 million in 2018 and 2019. In response to this generous contribution, Mr. Marc Lassouaoui, Chief of Donor Relations, said: “On behalf of the Agency, I would like to express my deep appreciation for the committed support from the Government of India to UNRWA. India’s increased contribution to the Agency in 2018 contributed significantly to helping UNRWA address an existential funding crisis. This year, the Government of India continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to, and solidarity with, Palestine refugees. We are extremely proud of this solid partnership and grateful for the generous contribution.”

Representative of India H.E. Mr. Sunil Kumar expressed appreciation for the commendable work and endeavors carried out by UNRWA in the region. He underscored India’s steadfast support for the Agency’s activities across its five fields of operation and the provision of assistance to some 5.5 million Palestine refugees, helping them achieve their full human development potential. India has made a strong appeal to other traditional donors of UNRWA to consider enhancing their contributions, as well as to non-donor member states, to consider contributing to the Agency in solidarity with the Palestine refugees.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

