Implementation of Human Rights Council resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1 - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/83) (Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-ninth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report on the implementation of Human Rights Council resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1, covers the period from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2021. It provides an overview of the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and highlights issues of concern, including violations of international humanitarian law during hostilities, collective punishment, excessive use of force, and violations of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. It also highlights violations of the right to life, violence against women, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and restrictions to freedom of movement.

I. Introduction

Submitted pursuant Human Rights Council resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1, this report covers the period from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2021. The report is based on monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, governmental sources and information collected by other United Nations entities and non-governmental organizations. It should be read in conjunction with other relevant reports of the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.1 Through trends and cases documented by OHCHR, the report illustrates violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law by Israel, the State of Palestine and the de facto authorities in Gaza. Owing to space constraints, it does not address all issues of concern, nor all cases documented during the reporting period.

Following the publication at the request of the Council in February 2020 of a report of the High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council on a database of business enterprises involved in activities linked to Israeli settlements,2 the Government of Israel publicly announced a freeze in relations with the High Commissioner and OHCHR. As a result, international staff of the OHCHR office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory have been obliged to leave Ramallah and Gaza and new staff have been unable to deploy. Since then, international OHCHR staff have worked outside the territory, including during this entire reporting period, complicating critical mandated work on human rights of the United Nations.

The reporting period saw an overall deterioration of the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. In May, the most significant escalation in hostilities between Israel and Palestinian armed groups since 2014 caused significant civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, and worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza, already heavily affected by 15 years of blockade. The escalation was triggered by protests against the impending eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah for the benefit of settlers, increasing nationalistic and ethnic tensions, and restrictions and use of force by Israel against Palestinians in East Jerusalem during Ramadan. During the escalation, protests spread from East Jerusalem to the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel. In a renewed cycle of violence, concerns for Israeli Security Forces’ (ISF) excessive use of force, in many cases resulting in arbitrary killings of Palestinians, continued to deepen.