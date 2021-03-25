Implementation of Human Rights Council Resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1 - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/46/63) [EN/AR]

Summary

The present report, the thirteenth submitted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the implementation of Human Rights Council resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1, covers the period from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020. It provides an overview of the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and focuses, in particular, on the realization of the human rights of women and girls by all duty bearers, namely Israel, the State of Palestine and the authorities in Gaza.

I. Introduction

1. Submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1, the present report covers the period from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020.

2. The report is based on monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, governmental sources and information collected by other United Nations entities and nongovernmental organizations. It should be read in conjunction with other relevant reports of the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly. In the present report, the High Commissioner draws on trends and cases documented by OHCHR to illustrate how Palestinian women are subjected to multiple layers of violence and discrimination, in the public and private spheres, stemming from the Israeli military occupation, prevailing patriarchal norms and practices and gender-based violence. Owing to space constraints, the High Commissioner does not address all issues of concern, nor does it address all cases documented during the reporting period.

3. Following the publication in February 2020 of a report to the Human Rights Council on a database of business enterprises involved in activities linked to Israeli settlements, the Government of Israel publicly announced a freeze in relations with the High Commissioner and OHCHR, in particular in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. That freeze was extended to cover the issuance or renewal of visas, resulting in international OHCHR staff being obliged to leave Ramallah and Gaza and in new staff being unable to deploy. On 26 October 2020, the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, addressing the Security Council, urged Israel to facilitate the return of international staff members to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.