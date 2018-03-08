Implementation of Human Rights Council Resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1 - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/37/38) (Advance Unedited Version)

Summary

The present report is the tenth periodic report submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions S-9/1 and S-9/12. It covers the period from 1 November 2016 to 31 October 2017. The report provides an overview of human rights issues in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular excessive use of force, arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment, restrictions on freedoms of movement, expression, peaceful assembly and association, and the pervasive lack of accountability for violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. The report makes recommendations to the main duty-bearers concerned, namely the Government of Israel, the Government of the State of Palestine, and the authorities in Gaza.