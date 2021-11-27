The impact of Third-Party Mechanisms in conflict resolution

Lessons from the Temporary International Presence in Hebron.

Third-party mechanisms are an important instrument for any conflict mediation or resolution effort. Even when they stop short of ending conflict, they play an important role in preventing minor conflicts from escalating into high-intensity confrontations. This is essential in reducing human suffering.

Over the years, NORCAP has been involved in setting up and contributing to the operation of numerous third-party mechanisms. Among them, the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH).

This report compiles the perspectives from key Scandinavian researchers on third-party mechanisms in general, and with a specific focus on TIPH. Through their contributions, we seek to expand and share knowledge and experience about the effectiveness of third-party mechanisms in conflict resolution, their potential and their limitations.

It is our goal that these insights and lessons inform the future development, set-up, implementation and adaptation of third-party mechanisms.