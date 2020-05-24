The impact of COVID-19 on sexual and reproductive, including maternal health in Palestine (April 17, 2020)

Situation overview

Even during emergencies, sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services are essential and must continue. The provision of SRH services, including maternal health care and gender-based violence (GBV) related services, are central to health, rights and well-being of women and girls.

The diversion of attention and critical resources away from these provisions may result in exacerbated maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity. Until now, there is no scientific evidence indicating pregnant women have increased susceptibility to COVID-19 or increased risk of adverse outcomes. However, in general, pregnant women are more vulnerable to experiencing serious respiratory infections and must be treated with utmost priority

Currently an estimated 210,000 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in the West Bank and Gaza

Estimated 30,000 births over the next 3 months

All major providers (MOH, UNRWA, NGOs) have scaled down SRH services as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. This is putting women and girls, and their neonates, at a higher risk of death and disability. The impact on family planning and pre conception care services, may lead to an increase in unplanned pregnancies, which can be life-threatening for some women.

Furthermore, GBV service providers, including SAWA helpline operators, have reported an increased demand for support, including for violence and abuse cases. Providers are mitigating risk (making appointment times, limiting number of patients in waiting rooms, etc.) and attempting alternate modalities for care, including hotlines and phone consultations (which can detect some high risk pregnancies), digital health outreach/education, as well as home and mobile clinic services. Coordination of SRH services among providers is occuring under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.