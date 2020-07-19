This brief highlights emerging evidence of the impact of COVID-19 crisis on the access of women victims and survivors of violence to justice and security services in Palestine. It makes recommendations to be considered by all sectors of society, from governments to international organizations and to civil society organizations, in order to ensure that perpetrators of violence against women are held accountable, and victims’ right to protection, remedy and reparation are maintained.

Women’s access to justice is a fundamental element of the rule of law, gender justice and good governance, together with the independence, impartiality, integrity and credibility of the judiciary. It is a basic human right and a means of implementation of other human rights. CEDAW General Recommendation No. 30 on Women in Conflict Prevention,

Conflict and Post-Conflict Situations (CEDAW GR 30) and General Recommendation No. 33 on Women’s Access to Justice (CEDAW GR 33) emphasize that justice delivery must respond to the needs of women to enhance their access to justice, by mainly being justiciable, available, accessible, and provide responsive services, in addition to accountability of justice systems and remedies for victims.

In crisis and emergencies, including pandemics, women’s access to justice, protection and security services become even more critical. This is pertinent for different reasons, notably the fact that violence against women (VAW), including sexual and physical violence tends to surge during and in the aftermath of emergencies, particularly as victims and survivors of violence will be most probably locked-up with their abusers with minimal possibility for seeking support or reaching out to the police. This observation has been reinforced by evidence gathered by NGOs worldwide [1].

Indeed, crisis and emergencies have profound and disproportionate impacts on women and girls, amplifying preexisting inequalities.

In view of this, women’s need for protection, remedy and reparation increases, particularly amongst the furthest left behind groups of women, such as women with disability, elderly women, women in conflict with the law, women in marginalized areas amongst other segments of vulnerable women. In Palestine, the situation is not different, as several civil society organizations (CSOs) have reported an increase in violence. For instance, as per the data shared by SAWA [2], there is an increase in 57 per cent in calls related to violence received by SAWA’s help line compared to pre COVID-19 emergency state. The Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) has issued a report on 21 April 2020 on cases of women victims and survivors of violence that have been received by the Ministry during the first quarter of the year, has revealed that a total of 70 cases were received from the beginning of the crisis on 5 March until 10 April 2020, of which 48 per cent were received during the emergency state that has started on 22 March 2020