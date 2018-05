Humanitarian Snapshot: Mass casualties in the context of demonstrations in the Gaza Strip (31 May 2018)

Overview

Since 30 March 2018, the Gaza Strip has witnessed an enormous increase in Palestinian casualties in the context of mass demonstrations taking place along Israel’s perimeter fence with Gaza. The demonstrations have occurred as part of the ‘Great March of Return’, a series of mass protests, expected to continue up to 5 June. The large number of casualties among unarmed Palestinian demonstrators, including a high percentage of demonstrators hit by live ammunition, has raised concerns about excessive use of force by Israeli troops. Gaza's health sector is struggling to cope with the mass influx of casualties, due to years of blockade, internal divide and a chronic energy crisis, which have left essential services in Gaza barely able to function.

Key Humanitarian Needs

- Rapid deployment of quality-assured emergency medical teams to conduct complex lifesaving surgery.

- Procurement of essential drugs, disposables and medical equipment to ensure accurate diagnostics and treatment of the injured.

- Increase in the number and presence of civil society partners to document possible human rights violations.

- Legal aid to address restrictions impeding medical patients from receiving treatment outside Gaza.

- Mental health and psychological support for children and families impacted by violence.

- Access to critical medical cases to treatment outside Gaza.