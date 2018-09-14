Humanitarian snapshot: casualties in the context of demonstrations and hostilities in Gaza (30 March - 13 September 2018)
Overview
Since 30 March 2018, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a significant increase in Palestinian casualties in the context of mass demonstrations taking place along Israel’s perimeter fence with Gaza and hostilities. The large number of casualties among unarmed Palestinian demonstrators, including a high percentage of demonstrators hit by live ammunition, has raised concerns about excessive use of force by Israeli troops. Despite significant assistance provided, Gaza's health sector is struggling to cope with the mass influx of casualties, due to years of blockade, the internal divide and a chronic energy crisis, which have left essential services in Gaza barely able to function.
Key humanitarian needs
- Rapid deployment of quality-assured emergency medical teams to conduct complex lifesaving surgery.
- Procurement of essential drugs, disposables and medical equipment.
- Enhancement of post-operative and rehabilitative care through multi-disciplinary rehabilitation teams.
- Legal aid to address restrictions impeding medical patients from receiving treatment outside Gaza.
- Mental health and psychological support for children and families impacted by violence.
- Procurement of emergency fuel to run back-up generators at 54 critical health facilities.
- Monitoring and documentation of the differentiated impact of the situation on men, women, boys and girls.
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.