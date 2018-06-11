Humanitarian relief for Gaza

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has provided financial support to the 400 people, wounded in the Great March of Return.

Since the day of the establishment of Zionist Israel, the humanitarian crisis continues all across Palestine and particularly in the Gaza Strip which is under the blockade of Israel since 2006. IHH Humanitarian Foundation continues its relief works in the region without slowing down. In this respect, IHH provides financial support to the wounded Gazaians in the Great March of Return.

IHH has provided financial support to the wounded 400 of 4.000 people in demonstrations who are in a critical situation and need urgent medical relief. Along with this project, IHH aims to:

-Support the needy Palestinian families who can not receive any support

-Give support to the 400 wounded people who are severely affected by the current events

-Report the regional humanitarian situation

-Reinforce our fraternity bonds that we need most recently

-Increase the project diversity in all districts of Palestine where the internal conflicts have persisted for years

As it is known that 6 children under the age of 18, totally 52 Palestinians were martyred and 2 thousand 410 people were also wounded regarding the recent events in the region.