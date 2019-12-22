Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Palestine (ECHO/PSE/BUD/2019/91000) - Version 1

AMOUNT: EUR 22 500 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of the financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO1 's partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

CONTEXT

The humanitarian situation in Palestine continues to steadily deteriorate. Palestinians face an increasingly coercive environment with complex humanitarian and development needs, which also seriously hinders sustainable economic growth and erodes the resilience of the population. The majority of the Palestinian population face a protracted protection crisis with humanitarian consequences caused by restrictions on basic services and recurrent violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law (IHRL), which affects their human dignity.

In 2018, civilians in Palestine were disproportionately exposed to conflict and violence, in particular during hostilities in Gaza, in which more than 200 Palestinians were killed and over 20 000 injured. On the Israeli side, one death and 37 injuries were reported since 30 March 2018.

The impact of the Israeli occupation continues to be felt in the form of construction and expansion of settlements. Vulnerable Palestinians are facing restrictions on movement of people and goods, limited access to land and natural resources, denial of basic services, violence, attacks on education, and the continued demolition of Palestinian structures some of which are EU-funded humanitarian assets. This, coupled to an extent with the intra-Palestinian divide, have resulted in continual deterioration of the humanitarian situation, with damaged infrastructure, crippling unemployment, access restrictions, and crumbling healthcare and other critical services.

DG ECHO’s Integrated Analysis Framework (IAF) for 2018-2019 identified low humanitarian needs for the West Bank and high humanitarian needs for Gaza. It should be mentioned that the unique protection-related vulnerabilities in the West Bank are not fully captured by the standard vulnerability indicators used by the IAF. Overall the Vulnerability Index is 6.4 (10 being the highest)2 , the crisis index is 3 (3 being the highest), lack of coping capacity is 4.5 (10 being the highest) and the human development index is 0.7 out of 1.