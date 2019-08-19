Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Jamie McGoldrick, honours the work of women humanitarians in the occupied Palestinian territory on World Humanitarian Day

Today, aid workers and their donor and diplomatic colleagues gathered in Gaza city to mark World Humanitarian Day (WHD). This year, WHD is dedicated to honouring women humanitarian workers.

“Women across Palestine are leading vital humanitarian work,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Jamie McGoldrick, who led the event. “But they continue to be under-represented and face ongoing obstacles in carrying out their work because of their gender. Today, we not only honour their contribution, but we commit to doing more to support their work.”

WHD is an annual event commemorating humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work, and paying respect to those who work tirelessly to save lives. Every day, over half a million humanitarian workers around the world stand on the front lines of conflict and disaster, braving dangers and difficulties to deliver assistance to vulnerable people in crises.

Research shows that engagement of women in humanitarian work increases the reach and quality of aid operations and ensures that the response is more inclusive. In the field, in particular, women humanitarians can often access people and places that men cannot and can provide vital information, support and services to women and girls who may otherwise be out of reach. Today in Gaza, participants visited booths of Gaza-based women’s humanitarian organizations to learn about their work, and purchased goods produced through these organizations, including food and handicrafts. The reception included a photograph exhibit showing women humanitarians at work throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.

For personal stories of woman humanitarians in the oPt, please visit: ochaopt.org/whd2019 For information on the WHD globally, visit: worldhumanitarianday.org