Humanitarian Bulletin - occupied Palestinian territory - May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

● World Health Organization estimates that between 1,209 and 1,746 GMR patients, will need some form of specialized tertiary treatment.

● The permit approval rate for patients injured during GMR demonstrations is significantly lower than for other Gaza Patients seeking healthcare in Israel and the West Bank.

● Entire Neighbourhood of Wadi Yasul in East Jerusalem facing threat of demolition.

OVERVIEW

Since late March 2018, thousands of Palestinians have participated in the weekly Great March of Return (GMR) demonstrations in the vicinity of Israel’s perimeter fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, calling for the Palestinian right of return and the ending of the Israeli blockade. The large number of casualties among unarmed Palestinian protestors, in particular the high number injured by live ammunition -in circumstances that did not appear to constitute an imminent threat of death or serious injury to Israeli soldiers behind the fence, has raised concerns about excessive use of force by Israeli forces.1 The first article in this month’s Bulletin examines the humanitarian impact of these injuries on the individuals themselves and the implications for the overstretched Gaza health system.

On 29 May, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report on Palestinian injuries during the first year of the GMR, based on research which WHO conducted in collaboration with over 20 agencies. From 30 March 2018 to 30th March 2019, 277 Palestinians were killed and over 28,000 injured during the period of these protests. The report notes that the trauma stabilization points, established by WHO with the support of the Ministry of Health and Palestine Red Crescent Society, have removed a significant burden of the GMR trauma caseload from the already overwhelmed hospital network in Gaza, and that between 435 and 1,227 lives are estimated to have been saved as a result of the established trauma referral pathway.

Nevertheless, some 60 per cent of the GMR injuries needed hospital treatment, including over 6,800 caused by gunshot. According to WHO, “while this would overwhelm even well-prepared emergency services in the best-equipped health systems everywhere, it is an almost insurmountable challenge for Gaza’s hospitals.”

Israel’s use of high-velocity ammunition against demonstrators has caused “excessive damage to the bone and irreversible damage to neurovascular structures. Such injuries are often complicated by extensive soft tissue damage.” These have resulted in permanent and life-changing injuries: WHO estimates that between 20 and 30 per cent of all those with gunshot wounds to the limbs, between 1,209 and 1,746 patients, will need some form of specialized tertiary treatment.