Humanitarian Bulletin occupied Palestinian territory - January 2019

Highlights

Nearly 200 Palestinian families in East Jerusalem face eviction cases by Israeli settler organizations.

Mandate of international monitors in the Israeli-controlled part of Hebron city (H2) terminated, exacerbating the vulnerability of some 7,000 Palestinians.

Expected improvement in the livelihoods of some 2,000 fishers following an expansion of the fishing zone along part of Gaza’s coast.

Food assistance to some 27,000 poor Palestinians in the Gaza Strip suspended due to lack of funding

OVERVIEW

The humanitarian vulnerability of Palestinians, as a result of Israeli policies and practices regarding settlements, was exacerbated by a number of developments during January. On 26 January, Israeli settlers, reportedly from the settlement outpost of Adei-Ad, raided Al Mughayyir village near Ramallah, where they shot and killed a 38-year-old Palestinian man, and injured another nine. Israeli authorities have opened a criminal investigation of the case. In recent years, Al Mughayyir (some 3,000 residents) has been the target of systematic attacks and harassment from nearby settlements outposts, which have undermined the safety and livelihoods of the Palestinian residents. Although the approximately 100 settlements outposts throughout the West Bank have been established without official Israeli authorization or building permits, in December 2018, the government endorsed a bill to advance the retroactive “legalization” of 66 of these settlements (including Adei-Ad) within two years; in the interim period they would be provided with funding and services, alongside a freezing in the implementation of demolition orders.

As detailed in an article in this Bulletin, settlers are also behind a legal case to evict 32 members of an extended Palestinian family from their home in East Jerusalem, which ended in January with a ruling in favour of the settlers. The forcible transfer of protected persons in an occupied territory is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention. Under an Israeli law enacted in 1970, Israelis may pursue claims to land and property allegedly owned by Jews in East Jerusalem prior to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948: this has been employed by settler organizations to take control of properties within Palestinian neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem.

Also in January, the Israeli government announced that the mandate of Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), will not be renewed. TIPH is the only organization documenting incidents and providing protective presence in the Israeli-controlled part of Hebron city (H2) that was authorized to access any part of H2 on foot and with vehicles, at any time. A recent household survey conducted by OCHA in the settlement area of H2, home to some 7,000 Palestinians, indicates that nearly 70 per cent of Palestinian families have been exposed to settler violence and harassment in the past three years. TIPH’s departure is likely to increase the vulnerability of Palestinians in this area, exacerbating the coercive environment exerted on them.