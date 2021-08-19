Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 Revision 1 - State of Palestine

HIGHLIGHTS

Currently, 2.5 million people, including 1.2 million children1, living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), need humanitarian aid.

Accessing essential services is increasingly becoming more difficult due to the impact of protracted conflict, frequent escalations of violence, the COVID-19 pandemic, a deepening financial crisis, and ongoing political divisions.

As a direct result of the May 2021 escalation in hostilities between the State of Palestine and Israel, 1.32 million people, including nearly 611,0003 children, were left facing new challenges in accessing basic services.

UNICEF requires US $46.2 million until the end of 2021 to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of 1 million people, including 658,000 children, through the provision of life-saving services and supplies in the sectors of health, nutrition, WASH, education, and child protection.