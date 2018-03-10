Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem - Report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/37/42) (Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Thirty-seventh session

26 February – 23 March 2018

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office

of the High Commissioner

Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/30 on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. It focuses on the practice of arbitrary detention by Israeli and Palestinian authorities. It covers the period from 1 November 2016 to 31 October 2017.

I. Introduction