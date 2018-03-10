Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem - Report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/37/42) (Advance Edited Version)
Human Rights Council
Thirty-seventh session
26 February – 23 March 2018
Agenda items 2 and 7
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner
for Human Rights and reports of the Office
of the High Commissioner
Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories
Summary
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/30 on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. It focuses on the practice of arbitrary detention by Israeli and Palestinian authorities. It covers the period from 1 November 2016 to 31 October 2017.
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 34/30, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to report on the implementation of that resolution, with a particular focus on the factors perpetuating the arbitrary detention of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails, in consultation with the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. The High Commissioner also examines the practice of arbitrary detention by the Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and Gaza. The report is aimed at providing an accurate picture of the various forms of arbitrary deprivation of liberty to which Palestinians are exposed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. In his recommendations, the High Commissioner encourages all duty bearers to comply with related obligations under international law.
The report covers the period from 1 November 2016 to 31 October 2017. It is mainly based on cases monitored by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as well as on information obtained by other United Nations entities operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and by Israeli and Palestinian non-governmental organizations (NGOs). As per Human Rights Council resolution 34/30, the report was prepared in consultation with the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.
While the present report focuses on arbitrary detention, other reports of the Secretary-General and of the High Commissioner provide a more comprehensive analysis of the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including as regards conditions of detention.