Home Visits Program Has Deep Positive Impact in Al Arroub Camp

Hebron – Siham Jawabra from Al Arroub refugee camp (North of Hebron) eagerly awaits the visit of PRCS volunteers who come to see her at her house. This visit is very important to Siham, not only because of the health services those volunteers provide, but also because of the positive impact of their visit, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Like many other refugees in the camp, Siham, who is in her sixties, suffers from harsh living and economic conditions. PRCS volunteers have been visiting her for years and have started providing her with diabetes and heart medication prescribed by the UNRWA clinic in the camp.

“I have hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. The medication that I receive this way helps me a lot. PRCS has been helping me for years and home visits reduce my suffering especially now during the Coronavirus pandemic”, Siham said.

Siham is one of tens of older refugees with chronic illnesses who benefit from the Home Visits Program which was launched by PRCS years ago. In the context of COVID-19, the Program has become even more vital than it was before.

According to Hilana Barbarawi, Coordinator of the ‘Public Health in Emergencies’ Program in northern Hebron, home visits are much appreciated, especially given the Coronavirus pandemic and the health challenges it poses. “The Home Visits Program is unique because it reflects the close partnership between PRCS and local community bodies, including camp associations and Contingency Committees, as well as UNRWA which provides the necessary medication for inhabitants".

Hilana explained: "as Program beneficiaries are mostly elderly persons and persons with chronic illnesses, i.e. people who are more at risk if infected with the virus, it is very important to maintain home visits to allay their suffering and to show them how much PRCS and other partners care about them".

"This Program was launched many years ago and has proven its worth on the humanitarian and local community levels. Volunteers continue to visit beneficiaries, albeit less regularly, to measure their blood pressure, glucose levels and check for fever. Our team comprises 35 volunteers, all from Al Arroub camp, who check on patients and make sure they take their medications. Thanks to an agreement reached with the local Contingency Committee and Popular Committees, PRCS volunteers can also deliver medication prescribed by the local UNRWA physician”, Hilana said.

Volunteers have carried out tens of home visits over the past two months. Hilana estimates that 15-20 visits are carried out weekly to the benefit of 120 persons, 75 women and 45 men. “We have divided the camp into zones and allocated a team of volunteers to each zone. The local population places a great deal of trust in our volunteers which is very heartwarming”, she added.

