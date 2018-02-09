HH the Emir Directs Urgent Assistance be Sent to Gaza Strip [EN/AR]

Doha / Information Office / February 08

HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani directed that urgent assistance in the amount of QR 33 million ($9 million) be provided, including medicines, medical supplies, foodstuffs and fuel for the operation of hospital generators in Gaza Strip.

The directives to assist the people of Gaza come in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the strip and the U.N. appeals in this regard to face the difficult conditions the population of the strip are living now due to the severe shortage of medicines, hospital fuel and other essential materials as a result of the siege.