HH the Amir Directs Allocation of Financial Grant for the Reconstruction of Gaza Strip

Doha / Information Office // May 26

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has directed the allocation of a financial grant in the amount of USD 500 million for the reconstruction of Gaza Strip.

This grant comes to help the brotherly Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip to face the life challenges posed by the recent Israeli attacks, and to contribute to the reconstruction of service facilities in Gaza, especially in the health, education and electricity sectors, in addition to the homes that were destroyed due to the attacks.

The grant also comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's continuous support to Palestinians, based on the bonds of brotherhood between the Qatari and Palestinian peoples.