Health crisis in oPt: urgent appeal - Update for Partners: May 20, 2021

WHO ACTIONS

Provision of essential medical and trauma supplies, including for COVID-19 and essential health services - Support to Trauma Stabilization Centres

Training of health care workers in improved management of mass casualty incidents and basic emergency care

Mental health and psychological first aid (PFA) to the victims of violence across the occupied Palestinian territory

Advocacy for equal and safe access to health care • Deployment of specialist staff, including Trauma EMTs

Current Situation and Impact on Health Sector

Escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian territory since May 10 2021 has resulted in a substantial number of fatalities and casualties, placing considerable strain on a health system already overwhelmed by the strains of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Gaza Strip, the functioning of health care and the public health of the population has been affected by damage and destruction to buildings, including health facilities, and essential infrastructure. Extensive damage to roads is obstructing ambulance access while lack of electricity and the scarcity of fuel for generators has meant the closure of a hospital providing essential care to cancer patients. Destruction of water and sanitation structures, along with the displacement of 72,000 Palestinians including 58,000 seeking shelter in UNRWA schools across the Gaza Strip as of 19 May, presents hygiene risks and limits physical distancing measures for the effective prevention of COVID-19 transmission.

In the West Bank, there is an urgent need to support essential and emergency health care provision, including supply of medicines, disposables and equipment, including to designated trauma emergency departments.

In addition to fatalities and injuries, there are significant mental health consequences from exposure to violence, loss of family and loved ones, and the frustrations of lack of control from worsening poverty, unemployment, and insecurity in the occupied Palestinian territory. Before the current escalation, there was an already high need for mental health and psychosocial support, with an estimated 210,000 people or more one in ten people, suffering severe or moderate mental ill health in the Gaza Strip at the start of 2021.