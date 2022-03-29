Health and climate change: country profile 2021: occupied Palestinian territories

Overview

This WHO/EMRO UNFCCC health and climate change country profile for occupied Palestinian territories provides a summary of available evidence on climate hazards, health vulnerabilities, health impacts and progress to date in health sector efforts to realize a climate-resilient health system.

The WHO and UNFCCC Health and Climate Change Country Profile Project monitors the health impacts of climate change and progress in building climate resilient health systems. By publishing updated country profiles every four years, the project not only provides a snapshot on a range of national health and climate change indicators, but also creates a mechanism to track climate-related health impacts and responses over time. During the first cycle of the project in 2015, nearly 50 country profiles were published. The number of country profiles is being significantly expanded in the second cycle, with around 100 country profiles expected to be published by the end of 2021.

The country profiles are developed in close collaboration with regional and country level WHO offices, national health authorities, and health stakeholders. The overall aims of the WHO and UNFCCC Health and Climate Change Country Profile Project are to: