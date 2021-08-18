Hamad Hospital and PCRF sign an MOU to support children who received cochlear implants

His Highness Hamad Bin Khalifa Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics, funded by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), has signed an MOU with Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), to support 229 children who received cochlear implants in Gaza Strip with hearing aids and batteries.

The MOU has signed at Hamad Hospital in the presence of the Director-General, the medical director Dr. Heba Abu Assi, the head of the Audiology Department, and from (PCRF) side Mr. Suhail Flaifl the manager of Gaza area

Dr. Heba Abu Assi said “the MOU came to provide hearing aids and batteries to children who received cochlear implants with the support of (PCRF), because of their high cost under the tough health and economic conditions in Gaza.

For his side, Mr. Sultan El Eseari The hospital’s chairman of the board said “this MOU is a significant addition to develop and enhance Hamad Hospital, we are proud of hospital achievements which come as the Qatar state’s ongoing support for the Palestinians”.

Since 2017, 180 children underwent cochlear implant surgeries at Hamad’s hospital, which gave them better opportunities in life, The operations were done by a Qatari medical delegation under the supervision of Dr. Khaled Abdelhady.

Mr. Suhail Flaifl said “I’m delighted with the MOU, which came to support disabled people in Gaza in cooperation with Hamad Hospital, as a part of the ongoing cooperation between us in several areas.

Hamad Hospital signed several MOUs with medical organizations to serve disabled people in Gaza.

Since April 2019, Hamad Hospital has provided its services to more than 14,000 beneficiaries through its three main departments: Artificial Limbs, Rehabilitation, and Audiology.