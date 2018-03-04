04 Mar 2018

HAI launches "Winter in Palestine" campaign

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 19 Feb 2018 View Original

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2018 (WAM) -- Human Appeal International, HAI, has launched the "Winter in Palestine" campaign, which will include most Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.

Khalid Al Khaja, Executive Director of HAI, stated that the launch of the campaign is part of the activities of the Year of Zayed. Local and international humanitarian and charity issues were at the forefront on the thoughts about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and among the foundations of his principles, which are based on his honest belief in the values of giving, he added.

Ibrahim Rashid, Officer at the HAI Office in Palestine, said that HAI stresses, every year and on every occasion, that Sheikh Zayed will remain in the hearts and minds of all Palestinians, and the UAE will always support the Palestinian people.

He added that the assistance of HAI and other Emirati organisations operating in Palestine, which supports thousands of families and hundreds of projects, including in the areas of health, education, development and humanitarian relief, are the fruits of the seeds planted by the late Sheikh Zayed and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The campaign will include three key pillars. The first will involve its direct implementation in local governorates, to benefit poor families who will be provided with winter supplies. The second will target shelters and centres that are the only housing available for vulnerable categories of people, such as the elderly, the disabled and orphans. The third is the effective intervention in Bedouin communities that are deprived of the basic requirements of life, and around 250,000 Palestinians are living in these communities," he said in conclusion.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Tariq alfaham

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.