Guidelines: Emergency MEB & Updated Transfer Values
This two-page document explains the rationale for the new Emergency MEB and the updated transfer values. It also provided recommendations on how best to use these two tools, endorsed by the CWG on July 28th, 2021. It is highly recommended for all humanitarian agencies implementing CVA programmes in Gaza to integrate these new tools into their response analysis and implementation in order to harmonize responses and increase efficiency.