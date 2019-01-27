Grant Signing Ceremonies for Two GGP Projects in Palestine Funded by Japan

Grant Contracts for Two Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed today by Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, and representatives of Beit Dajan Village council and Talfit village council at the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine in Ramallah for a total amount of US$ 174,796.

Beit Dajan Village council in Nablus Governorate will use a fund of $88,247 to provide 122 students with an appropriate educational condition in the school building by constructing 4 classrooms (192 M2) in Beit Dajan secondary school, and stop using the old and the dangerous first floor building in the school.

Talfit Village council will also use a fund of $86,549 to provide 77 students with an appropriate educational condition in the school building by constructing 4 classrooms (180 M2) in talfit girls’ secondary school, and stop using the old and the dangerous building in the school.

Mr. Okubo congratulated Beit Dajan Village council and Talfit Village council, and wished them success in their project. He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance amounting to approximately $1.86 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010. (END)