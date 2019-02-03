Grant Signing Ceremonies for Four GGP Projects in Palestine Funded by Japan

Grant Contracts for four Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed today by Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, and representatives of Never Stop Dreaming Charity Association, Nasser Medical Complex at KhanYounis, Al-Shatee services center at Beach Camp, and Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management in Khan Younis, Rafah and the Middle Area (JSCKRM), at the the UNDP Headquarter in Gaza for a total amount of US$341,348.

Never Stop Dreaming Charity Association in South area Governorate will use a fund of US$ 88,665 for building 4 safe green areas with total area 1250 km2 by doing (road, fences, concrete, electrical, agriculture, game toys) works inside the KhanYounis camp, in order to reduce the people crowdedness of the streets through replacing the children and people activates from the stresses to inside the areas which are safe.

At Nasser Medical Complex will use a fund of $ 87,426 for providing the physiotherapy and rehabilitation department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis with modern medical therapeutic equipment and maintenance of physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department to enhance the capacity of the department to respond to the increased needs for the services of this department.

Al-Shatee services center will use a fund of $ 82,864 for providing Al Shatee service center and its facilities at Al Shatee refugee camp with solar electricity system, and to rebuild a wall and cover the ceiling of a Playground (864M2 ), also to rehabilitate the center hall installing air conditioners and furniture (210M2 ). 10,000 populations of Al-Shatee refugee camp will be able to use the facilities of the center in safe after the project implementation; also the center will be able to provide better services to the camp population.

Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management in Khan Younis, Rafah and the Middle Area (JSC-KRM) will use a fund of $ 82,393 for upgrading the existing medical waste treatment system of Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management (JSC) in order to increase the quality and quantity of waste treated daily and reduce tariff in Khan Younis, Rafah and the Middle Area.

Mr. Okubo congratulated Never Stop Dreaming Charity Association, Nasser Medical Complex at KhanYounis, Al-Shatee services center at Beach Camp, and Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management in Khan Younis, Rafah and the Middle Area (JSCKRM), and wished them success in their project. He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance amounting to approximately $1.86 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010. (END)