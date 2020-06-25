Government of Norway Partners with UNDP to Provide Critical Medical Supplies in Gaza

Gaza Strip – Funded by the Government of Norway, UNDP’s Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People (UNDP/PAPP) handed over today critical personal protective equipment (PPEs) to support the Ministry of Health’s response to Covid-19 and reduce the risk facing medical staff who are on the frontlines fighting the pandemic.

The equipment, which was procured as per WHO standards, includes 10,000 gloves, 4000 face masks, 3000 plastic head covers and 360 medical gowns, and will be distributed to medical staff across Gaza hospitals and quarantine centres.

It is worth noting that this contributions comes as part of UNDP’s path to economic recovery: facilitating decent jobs through cash for work in the Gaza Strip project and complements the job creation component where 663 young men and women were employed to support the health and municipal sectors in the Strip.