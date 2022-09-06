GIZ and UNRWA come together in kick-off workshop to discuss future partnership under PART II

From 31 August – 1 September 2022, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) hosted an introductory workshop to discuss continued cooperation under the “PART II” Programme at the Landmark Hotel in Amman, Jordan.

The PART II programme, implemented by GIZ and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) aims to enhance community participation of Palestine refugees to strengthen their influence on their living conditions and circumstances. PART II follows a multi-stakeholder approach, supporting the host governments in the region, non-governmental and camp-based organizations, as well as UNRWA as their main strategic partner. PART II was initiated in 2022 and is based on several previous programmes, dating back to 2010. It will conclude in November 2024.

Representatives from different UNRWA and PART II/GIZ field offices and departments were invited to explore further cooperation and to design a relevant cooperation and steering mechanism.

Current projects technically supported by PART II include the development of a comprehensive and sustainable staff care system, strengthening the Agency’s approach towards the professionalization of school counsellors and the social workforce of the UNRWA Relief and Social Services Programme, supporting the position of the UNRWA Ombudsman and enhancing the participatory planning processes in the Palestinian refugee camps in the context of Camp Improvement Planning. After the workshop, GIZ PART II Head of Programme, Ms. Claudia Roos, stated: “This workshop has shown that the cooperation between UNRWA and GIZ is longstanding and built on trust and joint interests. I want to express my special appreciation for UNRWA participants who despite an extremely difficult working environment brought in their commitment and enthusiasm and have made this workshop very productive and successful”.

“This workshop further highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Germany and UNRWA, a solid relationship built on trust and true cooperation and complementing technical expertise. Beyond Germany’s reliable financial and political support, the interactive discussions offered the chance to actively shape and build upon how we work together, striving to jointly improve the quality of services and enhance participation of Palestine refugees and host communities at all levels.” said Karim Amer, UNRWA Director of Partnerships.

Germany is a top three donor to UNRWA, having contributed EUR 150 million in 2021. The enduring support by the German Government helps UNRWA to continue providing lifesaving humanitarian services to Palestinian refugees and enhances the essential work of the Agency to improve their living conditions.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

