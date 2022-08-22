Germany scales up its support to help WFP sustain food assistance to the most vulnerable Palestinians in Gaza

Jerusalem – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed an additional contribution of €3 million (US$3 million) from the Government of Germany which will help WFP provide critical food assistance to 123,000 people among the most vulnerable and food insecure Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Before the most recent three-day armed conflict this month, most families were already struggling to recover from the dire impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine crisis on their livelihoods and access to basic food needs.

“WFP is grateful for this contribution that comes amidst an exceptionally difficult global humanitarian and socio-economic situation exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the escalation of violence in Gaza and the ongoing rise in food prices,” said WFP Palestine Representative and Country Director Samer Abdeljaber. “Amidst unsustainable and shrinking national assistance programmes, WFP’s food and cash assistance is the only standing safety net for vulnerable families to prevent them from slipping further into poverty and food insecurity."

WFP will use this donation to provide cash-based transfers in the form of electronic food vouchers to the most vulnerable families enabling them buy nutritious food items such as fresh dairy products, eggs, vegetables, and meat at 308 local retailers.

“We are proud to announce that Germany will increase its support to WFP by €3 million this year. With food prices on the rise, our contribution will ensure the continuation of WFP’s essential support for Palestinians to cover their basic food needs,” said Dr Anne-Sophie Beckedorf, acting Head of Mission of the German Representative Office in Ramallah.

WFP has been implementing and expanding the use of vouchers since 2011 as evidence showed that they have a positive impact on food security and the local economy. In addition, vouchers or cash-based transfers give people more freedom of choice, dignity, and the flexibility to collect their entitlements at their own convenience.

Thanks to Germany and other donors, WFP has maintained its food and cash assistance despite the great humanitarian needs and stretched global resources, reaching more than 270,000 food insecure non-refugee Palestinians across the Gaza Strip who fully depend on assistance to meet their basic food needs. Germany is one of the largest donors to WFP globally and is WFP’s top donor in Palestine with contributions totalling nearly US$56 million since 2018.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

