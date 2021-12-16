Germany provides UNOPS with additional EUR 4 million for house reconstruction in Gaza [EN/AR]

Jerusalem/Gaza – 10 December 2021 - On 10 December 2021, the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW Development Bank signed an agreement with UNOPS to provide an additional amount of EUR 4 million to respond to the shelter reconstruction and psycho-social support needs of Palestinians in Gaza who lost their homes due to the escalation in May 2021.

Mr. Oliver Owcza, Head of the German Representative Office in Ramallah, Mr. David Kunze, Director of the KfW Office in Ramallah, and Mr. Tokumitsu Kobayashi, Director of UNOPS in Palestine attended the signing ceremony in Jerusalem.

This agreement is an extension to the agreement signed in July 2018, under which some 300 homes have already been re-constructed and an additional 1,375 substandard shelters are being rehabilitated. Furthermore, around 1,700 families have been receiving legal aid regarding housing, land and property rights. With the additional funding of EUR 4 million, the total project budget will increase to EUR 25.15 million, which will enable UNOPS to provide financial assistance to an additional 85 families, whose homes were destroyed in May 2021, and to provide them with access to mental health and psychosocial support.

“Following recurring rounds of conflict in Gaza, Germany is both, addressing urgent humanitarian needs as well as contributing to reconstruction requirements. While we thus continue assisting affected families in rebuilding their homes and lives, only a political solution will allow to sustainably improve the living conditions for people in Gaza,” said Mr. Oliver Owcza, Head of the German Representative Office in Ramallah.

Under this project, including the EUR 4 million top-up, UNOPS will continue to provide Gazans with safe, secure, and sustainable homes. A clear and transparent vulnerability matrix helps ensure that support is provided to those most vulnerable. Particular attention is given to women and elderly-headed households, as well as people living with disabilities.

