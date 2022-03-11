Gendered needs during the May 2021 conflict in the Gaza Strip

From 10 to 21 May 2021, the Gaza Strip endured intensive Israeli military attacks that resulted in the deaths of 260 Palestinians, including 66 children and 41 women. At the peak of the offensive, 113,000 persons had to seek shelter outside of their homes. Residential buildings, key facilities and infrastructure were destroyed. To understand the impact of the offensive on women, men, boys and girls, and identify their gender-specific needs, a rapid gender analysis (RGA) was conducted in the Gaza Strip. Using survey responses, key informant interviews, focus group discussions and secondary data collection, the RGA demonstrates that various sectors and actors were not prepared for the offensive, despite numerous previous offensives on the enclave. This was exacerbated by the global pandemic. The lack of preparation increased the vulnerability of all Gazans.

The RGA is intended primarily for humanitarian actors, the United Nations, international organizations and donors working in the Gaza Strip. It also aims to engage policymakers, authorities in the State of Palestine, including the Gaza Strip, international and local civil society organizations, and the donor community, so as to inform a more comprehensive and gender-sensitive sectoral response.