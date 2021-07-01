Gender Bulletin 128 (June 2021)

This month, the UNRWA Protection Division hosted its fourth Practicing Protection session. Researchers from the Gender & Adolescence: Global Evidence (GAGE) longitudinal study joined UNRWA staff to discuss their findings relating to the gendered experiences of Palestine refugee adolescents in Lebanon, Jordan, and Palestine. The discussion focused on gendered forms of violence in homes, schools, and communities, and explored the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped these.