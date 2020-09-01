oPt + 4 more
Gender Bulletin 118 (August 2020)
In various fields of operations UNRWA is assessing the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and the gender section is working with the various teams on ensuring that gender is taken into account in these assessments. These assessments seek to examine the increase in aggressive behavior in the home affecting women and children, pauperization of vulnerable groups like women heading households, neglect of women and girls with disabilities, and female among the elderly.