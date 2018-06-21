Gaza WASH Cluster Response Framework and Plan to Summer 2018

Objective of the response would be to address the basic water, sanitation and hygiene needs to avoid outbreak of water-borne and water related diseases in the summer 2018.

WASH cluster partner agencies to get/seek technical support for any particular intervention from the designated authorities (PWA & CMWU) during the project formulation.

Although the WASH Cluster has noted that the total population of Gaza, or 1.4 million people are receiving limited quantities of water and sanitation services.

To support WASH infrastructure functions, WASH Cluster continue to coordinate with Palestinian Water Authority (PWA) and Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU). Given the facts of electricity crisis, economic deterioration where 10-20% of collection efficiency rate and service providers limitation to cover minimum O&M costs due to lack of O&M funding agreements with CMWU, the Cluster prioritize WASH response to critical O&M needs in order to sustain minimum services of water and wastewater.

WASH cluster continues to coordinate emergency fuel supply that UNRWA is delivering to approximately 130 critical/lifesaving WASH installation.

The WASH has distinguished the impact bared by the WASH sector to two different levels and plan the summer response framework accordingly.

A – Support to Service Provider

Service providers have limited resources to cope with the caseload of necessary water and sanitation repairs as well as to maintain water and wastewater daily operations.

The following are the reasons for service interruptions:

I. Electricity and fuel shortages to operate 450 WASH facilities

II. CMWU spare parts and consumables resources has been extensively used to operate and maintain water and sanitation.

III. Materials entry obstacles to operate and upgrade water and wastewater installations.