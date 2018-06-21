Gaza: Waiting for the Worst: Consequences of Electricity Crisis on WASH in Gaza Strip

Introduction

This document sheds the light on the humanitarian situation in Gaza strip due to electricity crisis. The analysis of this document shows the deterioration in the quality of delivering the humanitarian basic needs such as water and electricity. In addition, it addresses the consequences of fuel shortage.

Background to the Electricity Crisis

Lack of electricity in Gaza Strip is one of the main consequences of the blockade and the Palestinian division. The reduction of the electricity first began in 2006 where it affects the daily life of two million people who have been living in this suffering for ten years.

Electricity power cuts of up to 20 hours per day triggered popular protests in January 2017.

While a Qatari-Turkish donation led to a short-term increase in power supply, electricity shortages, including daily power cuts of 12-18 hours across the Gaza Strip, continue to impede the delivery of basic services, especially water supply and healthcare. All 13 hospitals in Gaza, municipality facilities, as well as water and wastewater services continue to be dependent on back-up generators, for which fuel is only available until December 2017 through an emergency fuel operation coordinated by OCHA. With dwindling energy options, coping mechanisms include hospitals in Gaza postponing non-urgent and elective surgeries; increased patient referrals outside of Gaza; households becoming reliant on water trucking from private and uncontrolled suppliers; and wastewater treatment plants curtailing the treatment cycles, thereby heightening the level of partially-treated sewage routinely discharged into the sea.

In mid of April 2017, Palestinian Authority (PA) informed Israeli side it would no longer pay for Gaza’s electricity. Moreover the electricity supplied by the Egyptian line is not reliable.

Those two issues have led to 30% drop in electricity supplied by the public electricity grid in Gaza Strip.