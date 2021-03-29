The Gaza Strip: Undocumented Citizens

Introduction

An identification card (ID) is an official document the state issues to its citizens to verify their identity. It is, certainly, the most important national document for citizens. The ID card usually contains the name of the person, their date of birth, place of residence, nationality and other information that confirms their identity. In some countries, the ID card can be used as a substitute for a passport when moving from one country to another, as is the case in the European Union.

ID cards enable citizens to enjoy privileges under the right of citizenship, those who lack them are deprived from exercising a basic set of their rights.

Considering the situation in Palestine, thousands of Palestinians – specifically in the Gaza Strip – are denied identity documents because they were not included in the Israeli-conducted population census in September 1967.

These persons were able to enter Gaza either before 2000 through visitor permits given to them by the Israeli authorities and remain in Gaza, or after 2000 during the periods when the border wall between Egypt and Gaza was breached or smuggled through tunnels between the two sides.

Since Israel is an occupying power by international law, the provisions and charters of international law relating to situations of belligerent occupation apply to it. This includes the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which Israel ratified, and the Hague Convention of 1907, which stipulates not changing the occupied territories’ status quo in various levels, especially the legal situation.

Over 5,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip lack identity documents and are thus deprived of their civil and political rights ever since they returned to the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt). Many of those, who suffer chronic and serious diseases, died after they had been unable to travel for medical treatment outside the oPt, considering the collapse of the health sector in Gaza, which is incapable of dealing with many difficult diseases that need delicate surgical interventions. They also cannot benefit from medical referrals to Israel, which are usually granted for those who need urgent operations or have serious or chronic diseases.

In terms of education, undocumented families cannot enroll their children in universities outside the oPt as they cannot travel since they cannot obtain a passport.

Likewise, persons lacking identity documents cannot move to work abroad, nor can they meet family members, which means a dispersal of many families and depriving them from reunification.

This problem gets even worse when combined with the continuing official impotence towards solving this humanitarian issue, especially since it has been stagnant for many years.

In this report, Euro-Med Monitor sheds light on the undocumented persons in the Gaza Strip, and how dangerous it is at the level of rights, freedoms and reviews a set of testimonies of people suffering this problem. The report highlights the legal aspects of the issue based on international conventions and agreements that dealt with this problem, as well as problems related to the occupation and its impact on exacerbating this violation.