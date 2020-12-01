oPt

Gaza Strip: Snapshot - October 2020

MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS

• No casualties recorded despite shooting incidents, rocket-firing and airstrikes.

• Increase in the exit of patients and their companions via the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing, amid a continuous closure of the Rafah Crossing with Egypt.

• The unemployment rate in July-September reached nearly 49 per cent.

