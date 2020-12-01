oPt
Gaza Strip: Snapshot - October 2020
Attachments
MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS
• No casualties recorded despite shooting incidents, rocket-firing and airstrikes.
• Increase in the exit of patients and their companions via the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing, amid a continuous closure of the Rafah Crossing with Egypt.
• The unemployment rate in July-September reached nearly 49 per cent.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
