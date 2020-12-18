oPt
Gaza Strip: Snapshot - November 2020
Attachments
MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS
• Following the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli coordination the UN facilitation of the exit of patients has been terminated.
• The Rafah Crossing was opened for seven days, allowing over 8,000 people to cross in both directions.
• Increase in the number of Palestinians allowed through the Israeli-controlled Erez crossing.
• Concern over shortage of COVID-19 laboratory supplies.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.