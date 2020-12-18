oPt

Gaza Strip: Snapshot - November 2020

MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS

• Following the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli coordination the UN facilitation of the exit of patients has been terminated.

• The Rafah Crossing was opened for seven days, allowing over 8,000 people to cross in both directions.

• Increase in the number of Palestinians allowed through the Israeli-controlled Erez crossing.

• Concern over shortage of COVID-19 laboratory supplies.

