Gaza Strip: Snapshot - March 2021

Monthly highlights

  • Three Palestinian fishermen killed in an explosion and two others injured off the Gaza shore.
  • Increase in passengers and imports via the Israeli-controlled crossings of Erez and Kerem Shalom.
  • The pollution level of wastewater discharged into the sea declined to the lowest level in years.
  • Local authorities reinstate movement restrictions due to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.
