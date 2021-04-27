oPt
Gaza Strip: Snapshot - March 2021
Monthly highlights
- Three Palestinian fishermen killed in an explosion and two others injured off the Gaza shore.
- Increase in passengers and imports via the Israeli-controlled crossings of Erez and Kerem Shalom.
- The pollution level of wastewater discharged into the sea declined to the lowest level in years.
- Local authorities reinstate movement restrictions due to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.