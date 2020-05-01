Gaza Strip: Snapshot - March 2020

MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS

Rise in the percentage of essential drugs at zero stock level.

Sharp increase in the volume of goods entering Gaza via Israel and Egypt.

In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, passenger crossings with Egypt and Israel were largely closed since mid-March for the exit of people, while those returning to Gaza were sent to quarantine sites.

Protection of civilians and casualties

A Palestinian armed group fired a rocket towards Israel and the Israeli air force carried out an air strike in Gaza in response, resulting in no injuries.

On at least 65 occasions, Israeli forces opened warning fire near the perimeter fence and off the coast of Gaza: a fisherman and a man who attempted to infiltrate into Israel were injured.

Demonstrations commemorating the second anniversary of the Great March of Return (GMR) cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.