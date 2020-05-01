oPt

Gaza Strip: Snapshot - March 2020

MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, passenger crossings with Egypt and Israel were largely closed since mid-March for the exit of people, while those returning to Gaza were sent to quarantine sites.

  • Sharp increase in the volume of goods entering Gaza via Israel and Egypt.

  • Rise in the percentage of essential drugs at zero stock level.

  • Relative calm continues: no conflict-related fatality recorded during the month.

Protection of civilians and casualties

  • A Palestinian armed group fired a rocket towards Israel and the Israeli air force carried out an air strike in Gaza in response, resulting in no injuries.

  • On at least 65 occasions, Israeli forces opened warning fire near the perimeter fence and off the coast of Gaza: a fisherman and a man who attempted to infiltrate into Israel were injured.

  • Demonstrations commemorating the second anniversary of the Great March of Return (GMR) cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • On 5 March, a fire triggered by the explosion of gas cylinders at a bakery in a market in Al Nussairat Camp killed 25 people, including four children, and injured another 44.

Comprehensive data on conflict-related casualties is available at OCHA's interactive database. Click here

