oPt
Gaza Strip: Snapshot - July 2020
Attachments
Monthly highlights
- No casualties reported as a result of hostilities in Gaza for the second month in a row.
- Exit arrangements for treatment in Israel and East Jerusalem, via the Erez Crossing, continues to be affected due to the halt of coordination between the Palestinian and Israeli authorities.
- A male patient died after his exit to undergo urgent surgery in Israel was delayed due to the halt of coordination, the third in this context since 21 May.
- The Egyptian and Palestinian authorities kept the Rafah Crossing with Egypt closed between 15 May and 10 August to control the spread of COVID-19.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.