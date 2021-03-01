Gaza Strip: Snapshot - January 2021

MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS

Protection of civilians and casualties

On at least 84 occasions, Israeli forces opened warning fire towards Palestinians near Israel’s perimeter fence and off Gaza’s coast, presumably to enforce access restrictions, causing one injury. This is an increase of around 14 per cent compared with the monthly average of such incidents in 2020.

On 18 and 19 January, three rockets were launched from Gaza into southern Israel, after they were reportedly activated automatically due to weather conditions; no damage was reported. The rockets were followed by Israeli air strikes and shelling, which damaged a house in the Al Maghazi refugee camp, causing one injury.

Due to an explosion in a house in Beit Hanoun on 23 January, 47 people, including 19 children and 15 women, were injured. Some 172 houses, three schools, a hospital and a police station, were damaged. The house reportedly belonged to a member of a Palestinian armed group, who was storing explosives.

Access

3,284 people crossed via the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing in both directions, mostly of whom were patients and their companions. This is an increase of 183 per cent compared with the monthly average between April and December 2020, but, only six per cent of the average in January-February, prior to the imposition of movement restrictions related to the pandemic.

A total of 950 applications for exit permit by patients, referred to specialized treatment in the West Bank or Israel, were submitted to the Israeli authorities during the month, a slight increase compared to December. Only 76 per cent of the applications were approved, while the remaining were either denied or had received no answer by the time of the medical appointment.

The Rafah passenger crossing controlled by Egypt remained closed throughout January for the second consecutive month, with only nine entries into Gaza exceptionally allowed. Over 7,000 people, including patients and students are registered to exit Gaza, while thousands of Gaza residents are reportedly stranded in Egypt and abroad. A total of 7,607 truckloads of goods entered Gaza via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom Crossing and 887 via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, a five per cent decline and nine per cent increase respectively, compared with the monthly average in 2020.