Gaza Strip: Snapshot - February 2021
Monthly Highlights
Three people injured by Explosive Remnants of War; shooting incidents recorded, but with no casualties.
Thousands cross the Egyptian-controlled Rafah Crossing, as it opens indefinitely in both directions for five days a week.
The exit of people via the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing increases slightly.
Local authorities lift most of the COVID-19 related movement restrictions imposed since August 2020.
