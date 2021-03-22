oPt

Gaza Strip: Snapshot - February 2021

Monthly Highlights

  • Three people injured by Explosive Remnants of War; shooting incidents recorded, but with no casualties.

  • Thousands cross the Egyptian-controlled Rafah Crossing, as it opens indefinitely in both directions for five days a week.

  • The exit of people via the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing increases slightly.

  • Local authorities lift most of the COVID-19 related movement restrictions imposed since August 2020.

