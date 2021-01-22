Gaza Strip: Snapshot - December 2020

MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS

• One-day escalation results in Palestinian injuries and significant damage to infrastructure.

• Weekend curfew introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

• Increase in the movement of people via the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing since the start of the pandemic.

• The Egyptian-controlled Rafah Crossing remained closed, with over 7,000 people registered to exit Gaza.

• Damage to agricultural land due to rainstorm and Israeli military operations.