Gaza Strip: Snapshot - August 2020
Monthly highlights
- A strict lockdown was imposed by the local authorities in Gaza, following the detection of the first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine centres on 24 August.
- Intermittent hostilities in Gaza and southern Israel resulted in injuries and significant property damage on both sides.
- In response to the escalation, the Israeli authorities reduced the permissible fishing zone and halted the entry of most goods to Gaza, including fuel, leading to the shutdown of the Gaza Power Plant (GPP) and triggering power cuts for up to 20 hours a day.
- The Rafah passenger crossing with Egypt was reopened in both directions for three days, alongside a sharp increase in the entry of goods from Egypt throughout the month.
