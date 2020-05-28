Gaza Strip: Snapshot - April 2020

Monthly highlights

In the context of COVID-19 restrictions, the passenger crossings with Egypt and Israel were largely closed during April, with crossing limited to humanitarian cases. The Rafah crossing was briefly opened in one direction to allow for the return of some 1,630 Palestinians from Egypt. Relative calm in the Gaza Strip continued. During the month, there were no incidents of rocket firing or air strikes. Municipalities across Gaza reported a gradual reduction in basic services, particularly waste collection, due to reduced revenues since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The Qatari fund for purchasing fuel for the Gaza Power Plant was extended until September 2020, facilitating the provision of an average of 15 hours per day of electricity supply to residents.

**Protection of civilians and casualties

Despite relative calm, Israeli forces opened fire on at least 120 occasions to enforce access restrictions near the perimeter fence with Israel and off the coast, nearly double those recorded in March 2020. Four fishermen were injured in April. Eight incidents of incursions by Israeli bulldozers, resulting in land levelling in Gaza, were recorded near the perimeter fence.