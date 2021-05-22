Gaza Strip: Escalation of Hostilities (10-21 May 2021)

The period between 10-21 May 2021 has seen the gravest escalation in hostilities between Palestinian armed factions and Israel since 2014. In Gaza, this has worsened the already poor humanitarian situation, including due to the killing and maiming of civilians, the destruction or damage of homes and infrastructure, the severe disruption in the supply of basic services, and the internally displacement of people. The outbreak of hostilities followed weeks of rising tensions in East Jerusalem, focused around the threat of eviction of Palestinian families and access restrictions in the Old City.