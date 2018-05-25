25 May 2018

Gaza Strip: Early Warning Indicators - April 2018

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (852.34 KB)

The Gaza Strip faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, caused by over 10 years of Israeli blockade, alongside an internal Palestinian divide, which worsened in 2017, and restrictions imposed by the Egyptian authorities on Rafah Crossing. These developments have triggered further deterioration in the humanitarian situation, impacting the availability of essential services and eroding the livelihoods of Gaza’s two million residents. The following indicators were identified by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to monitor the evolution of the crisis, trigger humanitarian action and prevent further deterioration.

