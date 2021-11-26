oPt
Gaza Strip: Critical Humanitarian Indicators (October 2021)
Attachments
The Gaza Strip faces a chronic humanitarian crisis, impacting the livelihoods and access to essential services by its two million residents. This crisis has been driven by a longstanding Israeli blockade and an internal Palestinian political divide, and exacerbated by recurrent escalations between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.
The following critical indicators serve to monitor specific aspects of the crisis, identify areas of further deterioration and trigger humanitarian action, whenever needed.